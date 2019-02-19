MUMBAI—Light comedies seem to be in vogue big-time. After “Jai Mummy Di,” producer Bhushan Kumar, with director Anees Bazmee, is making an untitled film starring Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan. This film will be co-produced by Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bazmee. It will go on floors in the middle of the year and will be shot in Mumbai and abroad.
Kumar said, “This one is a classic Anees Bazmee style rib-tickler that will have everyone in splits. Kartik slips into his characters effortlessly. Disha’s work that I have seen in ‘Bharat,’ which we are co-producing, is good. It’s always interesting to present a fresh pair on screen.”
The film is special for director Anees Bazmee it will mark as his first romantic film after two decades – his last romantic film was the Ajay Devgn-Kajol film “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” way back in 1998. Bazmee said, “My journey with family-centric comedies has been a blast, and now I’m looking forward to this one.”
Patani admits that she has grown up on Bazmee’s films that made her laugh her heart out and was longing to do an out-and-out comedy since a long time. “In this one, I play a girl-next-door. The characters are college students, and there can be no better co-star than Kartik, who is a pro at comedies,” she said.
Interestingly, this film will also mark as the third collaboration of Aaryan with producer Kumar after “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and the forthcoming remake of “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” Aaryan shared his excitement, saying, “I’m sure it will be a crazy, fun ride, Anees Bazmee style.”
