MUMBAI— On the #MeToo accusation, Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of leading music label and film producers T-Series, has issued a terse statement to the media and backed it up with a police complaint.
He has said, “I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this MeToo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation. I have taken this allegation very seriously and lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to track the mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet. I’ll take all such actions as I will be legally advised.
Bhushan Kumar, wish everyone had been so quick on their feet. Or is that to do with absence of guilt?
