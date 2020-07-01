MUMBAI — T-Series singer-composer Sachet Tandon, who became a household name with “Bekhayali” from “Kabir Singh,” also has to his credit the song “Ghamand Kar” from “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” among others. The music label and the singer have now come together for a spiritual, modern-day rendition of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram,” the timeless bhajan.
With music by Raaj Aashoo and lyrics by Seepi Jha, the song’s music has been produced by Anmol Daniel. Additional vocals are by Bhanu Pandit and Manish Sharma. The music video features famed religious spots across the country and upholds the virtues of Lord Ram and Sita.
Says Tandon, “The experience of recording this was very satisfying and enjoyable, because the approach had to be new and unlike anything I’ve done before, which was exciting. I was and still am a very big fan of “Raghupati Raghav” since childhood. I hope people like the new rendition and make it a part of their daily life.”
Says T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, “Lord Ram has always been the embodiment of the highest virtue and righteousness. This devotional song has always brought a lot of peace and joy to listeners all over the world, which is the need of the hour. Apart from striving to deliver the best in entertainment-related music, we at T-Series have also kept alive our tradition of devotional music and tried to make it relevant to the younger audience wherever possible as well.”
