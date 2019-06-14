MUMBAI— With the completion of 25 years in the film industry, Sanjay Gupta is back in the director’s seat with “Mumbai Saga” produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Set in the 1980s and ’90s, this gangster-drama stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte and others. It will go on floors next month.
Kumar said, “‘Mumbai Saga’ is our first in the gangster drama genre, and who will be better than Sanjay to direct it? The film is inspired by true events and yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table.”
Gupta added, “25 years and 17 films later, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. ‘Mumbai Saga’ is by far my most ambitious film, which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might behind it.” Gulshan Kumar presents this T-Series and White Feather Films production, “Mumbai Saga,” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta. The film is likely to release in 2020.
SANJAY GUPTA SUCCESSES AND HITS
1. “Aatish” (1994)
2. “Kaante” (2001)
3. “Musafir” (2004)
4. “Shootout At Lokhandwala” (2007) directed by Apoorva Lakhia
5. “Kaabil” (2017)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.