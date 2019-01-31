MUMBAI—2018 has been a year of high-profile weddings and the season is not over yet. T-Series artiste Neeti Mohan’s new single titled “Kithe Reh Gaya,” which released Jan. 31 celebrates love with a simple video on an engagement ceremony for which the groom, from reasons beyond his control, comes in very late.
The light-hearted video about an engagement ceremony packs in all the energy, vibe and vibrant colors of a traditional Indian ceremony with the extended family joining in the merry-making and the celebration, that too in the luxurious Neemrana Hotel in Patiala. For starters, the fiancé has wrongly reached another Neemrana Hotel – in far-off Jaipur! The video records the journey of the groom who surmounts various difficulties to reach his to-be bride.
Mohan breaks away from the tradition of a coy bride, as she (sings and) enacts “Kithe Reh Gaya” with an irreverent spirit, characteristic of a modern-day woman. Said Mohan, “My new single is full of new beginnings. It’s a song for every girl who is in love. It’s a song of celebration with the family.”
Mohan shared a trivia – she pointed out, “The interesting thing is that we shot this song when it was six degrees in Patiala where I had to be in a lehenga-choli. That was coolness to the next level!”
The singer is best known for her hit songs in films like “Kick,” “Citylights” and “Gunday.” The music is composed by Abhijit Vaghani, with very fluid and simple lyrics by Kumaar, and the video has been directed by Robby Singh.
Watch the song here.
