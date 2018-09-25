MUMBAI— Bhushan Kumar ’s and T-Series’ production Saina Nehwal biopic went on floors Sep. 22. Starring Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal, the film, tentatively titled “Saina,” is directed by Amole Gupte. This is the writer-filmmaker’s first film with a star after he wrote “Taare Zameen Par” 11 years ago.
“Saina is a champion and a youth icon. It’s a challenging role for an actor as it requires an immense amount of transformation,” said Kapoor at the launch.
Saina Nehwal, the badminton player, won bronze at the London Olympics 2012 and at the Asian Games 2018. She was the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in women’s badminton in 36 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.