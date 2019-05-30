MUMBAI—Close on the heels of becoming the world’s largest YouTube channel, India’s biggest music label T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone – it has crossed an astonishing 100 million subscribers. A dominant player in the Indian entertainment industry, T-Series catapulted itself to the top slot with films, songs as well as singles (non-film music). Founded in January 2011, the T-Series YouTube Channel has 29 sub-channels and has the most viewed uploads.
Chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar, who has spearheaded the music and film company successfully, recently took brand T-Series a notch higher. Taking over the reins of T-Series at the age of 19, Kumar, with his foresight and sharp business acumen, has propelled brand T-Series to an enviable position including being the world’s biggest YouTube Channel, marking 100 million subscribers. Kumar has always credited his company’s success to its superior content and the loyalty, hard work and tenacity of his teams.
A triumphant Kumar said, “A constant surge of new music as well as early adaptation and first mover advantage went in our favor. We pushed our content across offline. It helped drive traffic to our channel. I am thankful to our loyal consumers who repeatedly showed immense faith in our content, and also to everyone at T-Series who helped take T-Series to new heights.”
Neeraj Kalyan, president, T-Series, who also heads the digital division of the company, shared his excitement saying, “This is indeed a proud moment, and our teams have put in immense hard work to keep the T-Series flag flying high. Music for us has never been about Excel sheets; it’s not a number on a paper. It’s a passion driven by belief in our content. This milestone will further inspires us to conquer new frontiers by offering world-class content served through seamless distribution pipes across platforms and to create new benchmarks for ourselves.”
An elated Vinod Bhanushali, president – Marketing, Media and Publishing (TV) and Music Acquisitions, T-Series added, “This achievement rightly proves that CONTENT IS KING. It was Gulshan-ji’s vision to promote new talent, create content in the form of music and films that consumers will love. Content creation that started in 1984 became available to everyone with easy navigation with just a click on YouTube. To ensure we feed the audiences with fresh content every day, we are making music via films that we are producing in-house, acquiring music, and bringing back the era of music videos and singles. We thank the entire Indian film industry and our teams for helping us and Indians world over for showering us with so much love.”
Besides India, the T-Series’ audience base spans the UK, USA, Europe, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries.
From making music to licensing and publishing content across several media platforms, T-Series is destination to a vast variety of content. One conglomerate that looks after music production, music acquisitions, movie production to marketing and distribution, Kumar has put India on the global map by taking the label to greater heights with its resounding digital success.
T-Series has close to 18 films lined up in 2019, like the recent “De De Pyar De,” “Bharat,” “Saaho,” “Street Dancer, “ “Kabir Singh,” “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” “Batla House,” “Marjaavaan” among others, and several which are under production for 2020. Achieving the milestone of 100 million subscribers on YouTube is just the beginning of a new journey.
T-Series landmarks:
First album: “Lallu Ram” (1984)—Music and lyrics by: Ravindra Jain
First breakthrough and hit soundtrack: “Pyar Jhukta Nahin” (1985) – Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal Lyrics: S.H. Bihari
First Production (Video Film): “Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka” (1989) Directed by: Ravindra Peepat
First Production – Feature Film: “Aashiqui” (1990) Directed by: Mahesh Bhatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.