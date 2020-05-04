MUMBAI — T-Series is all set to present “O Jaanwaale,” a moving melody about separation and longing by Akhil Sachdeva.
It was only last year that T-Series artist Akhil was roped in for Kabir Singh’s “Tera Ban Jaunga” and was also part of their successful “Punjabi MixTape” Seasons 1 and 2. The song is composed by Kunaal Vermaa, with music production and arrangement by Aditya Dev. It features Akhil and celebrated “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Himanshi Khurana in the video.
Says the singer, “As a musician, it gives me great joy to give people music to hear, feel and heal during the lockdown. It’s one of those melodies where there is a lot of pain and sadness involved.”
“As soon as T-Series sent me a version of the song, I knew at once this song is for me. It is a heart-wrenching song that listeners will relate to and has great repeat value. Interestingly, everyone involved in the making of this song is in different cities at this point of time. It was definitely challenging to put this together but in the end, I think every song has its own destiny and journey. I guess this was meant to be my lockdown release.”
“Both Himanshi and I shot chunks of the footage from our respective smart phones in our respective homes. So we are all super excited to see how it’s turned out.”
Says T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, “I strongly believe if there’s one thing that can uplift people during this challenging time, it has to be music. Akhil lends a certain fragile, wavering quality to the way he renders this song.”
“That takes this song to an altogether new level. The entire team working on this song pulled it through despite being geographically scattered to make this happen. We are extremely proud of their efforts in making this happen.”
