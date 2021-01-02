MUMBAI—T-Series have announced their new film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who last directed “Kabir Singh” (2019) for them. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film marks Vanga’s and Kapoor’s first association together.
The new film is titled “Animal.”
Starting 2021 with a bang, the makers of this crime drama unveiled the title of the film with a background music score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar just as the world celebrated the onset of a new year. The title announcement video with Kapoor’s voice gives a glimpse of what to expect.
Joining Kapoor in “Animal” are Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. Vanga says, “I’m very happy to associate with Bhushan-ji and the T-Series family along with my home production banner Bhadrakali Pictures headed by my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga. I’m very excited to call “Action!”and “Cut!” on Ranbir Kapoor. The exemplary Anil-sir, Bobby-ji and sprightly Parineeti will be adding so much to the film.”
Talking about the film, Kapoor stated, “During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role.”
“I am a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration. Bhushan-sir is one of the producers who is backing strong content-based entertaining cinema and his immense knowledge of music will be seen in “Animal.” I am so grateful to work with such a great ensemble cast, I can’t wait to start shoot.”
Bringing together all the pieces to mount this big film, Bhushan Kumar says, “While working on “Kabir Singh” and seeing his passion for filmmaking, I knew I had to work with Sandeep again. When he narrated the script of “Animal,” I knew we had a winner. Ranbir fits the role to the T. With his process of working on every character he plays, he will just uplift his role and add so much to the film. I am grateful to both Anil-ji and Parineeti, with whom I am working again, that they agreed to complete this power-packed cast.”
Co-producer Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios concludes, “This is a film that is very close to all of us because of its concept, and the way Sandeep will be treating it will be beautiful. Associating with Bhushan-ji and Sandeep is a smooth sail and I am grateful that Ranbir, Anil-ji and Parineeti instantly came on board for this story. We can’t wait for the audience to experience it. ”
The dialogues of the film are being penned by Siddharth - Garima who were part of the successful “Kabir Singh” team.
