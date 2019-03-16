MUMBAI—“MixTape Season 2” features a stellar line up of artistes including Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa and many more, starting Mar. 18.
T-Series is back with a bigger and more vibrant second season of the immensely popular “MixTape.” Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the 16-episode audio will launch on Amazon Prime Music Mar. 18 and the video on YouTube Mar. 25, with performances by more than 28 Indian artistes.
With Amazon Prime Music as the music streaming partner, all tracks of season 2 will be first available on Amazon Prime Music, for Prime members to listen exclusively, giving listeners an ad-free, voice-enabled listening experience. Each episode will witness performances on all-time favorite super-hits, traditional melodies and dance numbers, setting the tone for the season.
Staying true to its vibe, artistes will give a twist to two songs from their original avatar in creating a new refreshed rendition. Be it a recent blockbuster dance hit or an evergreen romantic song, each track has been carefully selected to blend into another, creating a version one cannot have imagined.
The series will feature performances by Armaan Malik, Aditya Narayan, Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva, Amruta Fadnavis, Ash King, Benny Dayal, B. Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa, Harshdeep Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal, Javed Ali, Jonita Gandhi, Millind Gaba, Mohammed Irfan, Nandini Srikar, Nikita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Prakriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar, Shirley Setia, and Tulsi Kumar, besides the abovementioned names.
T-Series MD and Chairman Bhushan Kumar, said, “‘MixTape Season 2’ is going to be bigger, better and funkier and a lot more memorable than what you saw in the last season. The 28 singers have put together an energy and vibe that is bound to entertain the modern listener who is constantly looking for something innovative to feed his ears. I think we have a treat on hand for music aficionados.”
The entire season is conceptualized and developed by Shivam Chanana and Sonal Chawla after their success with Season 1 and also “MixTape Punjabi.” The show will continue to be directed by renowned director Ahmed Khan.
Music director for the show, Abhijit Vaghani, who previously put together “MixTape Season 1” and “MixTape Punjabi,” said, “Season 2 promises to be the most melodic season this time with loads of unique instruments where we challenge the boundaries of Indian and Western classical music in a commercial format for our listeners. Mixing various instruments from all over the world and blending them to create something that is nothing short of an epic has been my goal in this season. The overall experience will be magnificent!”
T-Series marked its entry into the musical web-series space after a successful stint with its launch project “MixTape Season 1” in 2017. It is currently ruling the roost on YouTube. With over 64 billion views on their channel and 135,000 subscribers per day, the musical giant is in the run to be YouTube's most followed channel across the globe with 88.78 million subscribers currently.
Watch the trailer of "MixTape Season 2" here.
