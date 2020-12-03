MUMBAI—Divyenndu recently has delivered back-to-back impeccable performances in “Mirzapur 2” and “Bicchoo Ka Khel” and has garnered appreciation from the audience as well as critics.
He is now frequently addressed by his characters’ names in the shows as Munna Bhaiya or Akhil. In “Bicchoo Ka Khel,” Divyenndu has single-handedly contributed to the success of the series and the buzz.
According to Ormax Media, which monitors audience response, “Bicchoo Ka Khel” is among the top 5 most viewed shows of the week, at number 3 with 2.5 million views. The series also got listed on Top 10 OTT originals in India based on buzz. And “Mirzapur 2” topped the list of last week. The common-point, obviously, is Divyenndu.
Divyenndu’s performances have always been loved by the audience right from his debut film “Chashme Baddoor” (2013) to “Pyaar Ka Punchnama,” (2016), wherein he played ‘Liquid’ to and his present characters.
