After a good while, a crime drama that holds attention from beginning to end, “Bicchoo Ka Khel” aspires to the lofty heights of ALTBalaji’s 2018 “Apharan.” There are twists galore as there are wheels within wheels, the layers peel off like onions, the show is loaded with humor and has a crackling pace, the episodes are crisp, and the ending is finite with everyone’s role and saga having the correct culmination. The twists that come are well-placed, part of a decent plot—though, unlike “Apharan,” this series is based on a novel.
No tiresome cliffhangers here, no seasons to come. If they do, they might be another complete story, with or without the same characters. Again, this is similar to “Apharan 2” that has been announced.
The opening is crackerjack: Akhil Shrivastav (Divyenndu Sharma), assistant in a sweetmeat shop, shoots a politician-cum-counsel, Anil Chaubey (Satyajit Sharma) at point-blank range. He then surrenders to the police, and requests inspector Nikunj Tiwari (Syed Zeishan Quadri, NOT to be confused with the more popular actor Zeeshan Quadri, who also calls hismeklf Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) to hear his tale. With infinite patience, Akhil requests, as it is a complicated story.
The story has a pack of interesting characters—Akhil’s father Babu (Mukul Chadda), his love interest Rashmi (Anshul Chauhan), also the dead man’s daughter, Babu’s flame Protima (Trishna Mukharjee) who is the wife of the shop’s owner (Rajesh Sharma), politician Munna Singh (Gautam Babbar), who is also murdered, his two sons Mahendra (Akash Sahay) and Goldy (Abhishek Chauhan) and his boyfriend-cum-masseuse Rajveer (Gagan Anand). There are more, and on the side there are Tiwari’s kinky and sex-crazy wife Poonam (Prashansa Sharma) and assistant (Shreedhar Dubey).
All this makes for a heady cocktail with a lethal twist coming from Akhil, and in the broader interests of justice, inspector Nikunj makes a key decision.
Ashish R. Shukla’s direction is also noteworthy. Shot well in ethnic locations, with a fairly neat background score, the series shines most with its skilled writing and smart lines, and one of the writers is the late legendary lyricist Asad Bhopali’s son, Ghalib Asad Bhopali. To be sure, we have the compulsive and compulsory ingredients of web series—the expletives and the sex scenes—but the sagacity of the writing is enough for us to not mind those negatives after a point. (That senior Bhopali, who wrote immortal classics like “Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na” from “Maine Pyar Kiya” and “Hansta Hua Noorani Chehera” from “Parasmani” would have frowned at this, but it can be just attributed—sadly—to the perceived “needs” of the times!)
Divyenndu as Akhil, Mukul Chadda as his father Babu, Anshul Chauhan as Rashmi, Syed Zeishan Quadri as inspector Nikunj and Prashansa Sharma as his wife Poonam, in that order, lead the roll of honor for their performances. But everyone is commendable. Divyenndu’s expressions and tonal nuances, in fact, are phenomenal and carry the series. This is easily his finest essay.
And the show too is easily among the better fare from ALTBalaji-ZEE5 since their liaison began earlier this year.
Rating: **** (Almost)
Produced by: Shobha Kapoor & Ekta Kapoor
Directed by: Ashish R. Shukla
Written by: Amit Khan, Ghalib Asad Bhopali & Gibran Noorani
Music: Udbhav Ojha
Starring: Divyenndu Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Mukul Chadda, Satyajit Sharma,
Rajesh Sharma, Trishna Mukharjee, Syed Zeishan Quadri, Gagan Anand, Abhinav Anand, Prashansa Sharma, Gautam Babbar, Akansha Thakur, Akash Sahay, Abhishek Chauhan, Amitabh, Jhuma Biswas, Raghav Biyani, Shreedhar Dubey, Ram Sujan Singh, Monika Chowdhary, Durgesh Kumar as Goli, Anupama Chauhan & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.