MUMBAI—Actress Bidita Bag’s new photoshoot on styling a saree in a unique way is sizzling. Bag is currently seen in MxPlayer’s ongoing show “The Missing Stone” and has shared sizzling pictures from her recent shoot.

Says Bag, “New Year is here and everybody is uploading their vacation pics and flaunting their bikini bodies. 2020 has been difficult for me like for many other people. I hardly bought anything for myself and also realized that our textile industry is badly affected. So I thought of killing two birds with one stone—Why not upload my hot pictures in a saree, but with different kinds of styling!”

She goes on, “Presenting a new series with the ace photographer Somsubhro Sarkaar called ‘Nymph.’ The digital imaging has been done by Pratibha Nalawade. This is our indigenous product with a Western approach. I will be always in love with the saree. Our own handloom industry should gain global popularity so that more people can choose weaving as a profession. Hopefully this eco-friendly technology will create a mark in the international market and support weavers.”