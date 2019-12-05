From freedom fighters to politicians, sports stars, social activists to businessmen, Bollywood has churned out some spectacular biopics over the last couple of years. Recently, it has steered towards bringing to life extraordinary stories of ordinary people.
Now we have the another biopic based on Kerala-born Daya Bai, who works among the tribals of central India to better their lot, a Hindi biopic on the renowned social activist Daya Bai will hit the screens next year in April 2020. Bollywood actress Bidita Bag is playing the protagonist.
“Daya Bai” will portray how Mercy Mathew, a Malayali, transformed herself into Daya Bai, a social activist, who worked for the betterment of the tribal people of Madhya Pradesh. While a few portions will be shot in Kerala, there will be sequences in Madhya Pradhesh also.
Director Sree Varun said “Daya Bai has always influenced me. I always wanted to make a movie on her. When we met at Wayanad, she wasn’t convinced in the beginning. But, then she put forth a condition, that the movie should portray her life truthfully. So, our movie has no fictional element but has portrayed her life as it happened.”
“Daya Bai” will trace every incident, including the physical assault she had to suffer. “Her life is a struggle and many a time she was subjected to cruel treatment, like the time she was attacked by the police when she went to talk to them,” says the director.
“'Daya Bai' is a realistic movie in every aspect. We haven’t tried to push in any commercial elements,” added Varun.
On Bidita Bag portraying the leading lady, Varun says she is perfect to play the role. “They share a lot of resemblance. We chose her after considering many other actresses,” he said.
