MUMBAI – Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor July 3 shared the trailer of "Jhootha Kahin Ka,” a film he completed before leaving for New York for treatment. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes for the film.
"A film I completed before coming here. Total madcracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story) with Neetu way back in the late 1970s. Hope you enjoy the same," Rishi tweeted along with the film's trailer.
Amitabh, who most recently starred with Rishi in "102 Not Out,” tweeted: "Film 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', starring Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor and others... My best wishes."
His gesture speaks a lot of the friendship between the two senior actors.
"Jhootha Kahin Ka" is directed by Smeep Kang, and produced by Anuj Sharma and Deepak Mukut under the banner of Shantketan Entertainment Films. Presented by Soham Rockstars Entertainment, the movie is set to release on July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.