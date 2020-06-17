MUMBAI — "Bigg Boss" season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla says he misses going to the gym.
In an Instagram picture he has posted, a shirtless Sidharth flaunts his well-chiselled physique.
"Things I need to do to be on social media.... but yes missing the gym," Sidharth captioned the image, which currently has 337K likes on the photo-sharing website.
In March, Sidharth featured in the song "Bhula Dunga" along with Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill.
Sung by Darshan Raval, the song's video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the "Bigg Boss 13" house.
Sidharth is also known for his performance in TV shows like "Balika Vadhu" and "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na" among others. He has also featured in movies like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.”
