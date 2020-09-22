MUMBAI — Apart from director Prabhudheva and National award-winning action directors Anbu-Arivu—on the hand-to-hand combat scenes—Salman Khan’s “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” will have a sizable South contingent.
Tamil stars Bharath Srinivasan, Megha Akash and Narra Srinu will star in the film when the remaining shoot begins in October. A dance sequence with leading lady Disha Patani remains to be shot among the pending sequences.
Srinivasan will play an undercover cop, Megha Akash plays Salman’s colleague and Narra Srinu provides the comic element, and Khan has a chase sequence with him. Akash had played the lead in the early 2020 release “Satellite Shankar” opposite Khan’s protégé Sooraj Pancholi.
The film has music by Sajid-Wajid. Rumors of the film releasing online have been quashed and it might see release on Eid 2021 (when his other film “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” was earlier scheduled). From 2009’s “Wanted,” Khan has made an Eid release a tradition, and “Radhe…” was to be released this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.