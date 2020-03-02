MUMBAI — The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi” was launched amid great fanfare here March 1.
Akshay Kumar, who plays the Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, arrived on a bike. Attired in black, his T-shirt stated “Aa rahi hai police (The police are coming).” In a tweet, he had earlier quipped that he had ditched his helicopter ( as seen in the film) and opted for a bike to beat the traffic! And, true to these words, Ranveer Singh, who makes a cameo appearance as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao, did get delayed by the traffic! Later, Singh also shared a group selfie with the team on his Instagram account. “#SooryavanshiTrailer out now. Link in Bio,” he wrote.
The film is totally of the Rohit Shetty kind—with incredible action and great humor, and also his first attempt at an Indian cop universe featuring the three cult cops he has created—Singham, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi, seen in a single shoit in “Simmba” in 2018.
Shetty himself came in a yellow luxury car. He, too, wore an identical T-shirt and posed in front of the vehicle for the shutterbugs. Ajay Devgn, who will make a special appearance as iconic inspector Bajirao Singham, wore a special T-shirt as well.
Katrina Kaif appeared in orange and Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film under his banner of Dharma Productions, was also present. Kaif plays the role of Sooryavanshi’s wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist along with four other ‘villains.’
Johar mentioned that the excitement for the trailer was unprecedented. “There is palpable excitement in the room,” he stated. “I don’t think in my years of producing and making films I have seen this level of energy for the release of a trailer, and justifiably so, because this is a universe that Hindi cinema hasn’t seen,” he said.
Singh mentioned that he was “too excited” to be a part of the film, while Kumar said that he had never seen such a huge crowd at any trailer launch. “Rohit has made a fabulous movie. I hope the audience will like it,” Kumar said, adding that Kaif was “fabulous” in the film.
Devgn added that even women had reacted to the first cop film, Singham in 2011 but no one had imagined where it would reach. When he ribbed Singh on his wearing lipstick, the younger actor quipped, “Mujhe Ajay-sir ki pappi leni thi, to lips moist kar rahaa tha main (I was moistening my lips as I had to kiss Ajay-sir)!”
Kumar, in turn, taunted Singh for coming 40 minutes late and keeping them all waiting. Devgn, however, pointed out that Singh’s excuse was that his wife, Deepika Padukone, lived in South Mumbai and so it was a long journey to the suburbs! Singh apologized profusely and was seen touching the feet of the cast!
A sour note was struck when Kumar was incensed by an insensitive personal question, based on a line from the trailer, asked by a media person to Singh. Kumar reprimanded the scribe by saying, “This is a wrong question, I would request you to not ask such questions.” Singh, however, reacted melodramatically and said: “Mera Akki... Hamesha mujhe bachaane aayega... Mera Akki (My Akshay, he will always come to save me!),” with a laugh.
“Sooryavanshi” is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. Sooryavanshi releases on March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.