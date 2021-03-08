KANPUR — Neeraj Singh, one of the directors of the upcoming film based on the life of late gangster Vikas Dubey of Kanpur, says they were not given permission to shoot in the city.
Titled "Bikroo Kanpur Gangster,” the film is co-directed by Singh and Shraddha Srivastava and stars actor Nimai Bali in the lead role. Dubey was shot dead in an encounter with police last July.
"We have shot the film in Agra and Mathura. We also went to Kanpur to shoot but did not get permission. They said it is controversial content, so won't allow. Conflicts could arise Kanpur being Vikas Dubey's place. That's the reason we decided to shoot elsewhere," Neeraj Singh informed.
"We have also got threats call from some unknown person, but I can't make out whether it was a joke or the gangster's goons. I can't say, but we did receive the calls. However, we could complete the shoot with our producers' help," he added.
The biopic is slated to hit theaters on April 16.
