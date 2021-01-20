MUMBAI — On the morning of Dec. 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “An irreparable loss! Colonel Narinder ‘Bull’ Kumar (Retd) served the nation with exceptional courage and diligence. His special bond with the mountains will be remembered.”
And indeed, it will.
Commemorating his life, producers Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande of Manomay Motion Pictures have acquired the rights to retell his incredible story on celluloid.
“Bull - The Movie” is the untold story of true leadership, guts and glory. This is a story of a battle against the harshest enemy of all – Mother Nature, against which the strongest have sometimes succumbed. A story of a strong-willed, determined army officer who refused to give up: “Jo karna hai so karna hai (What must be done must be done”) was Bull Kumar’s motto.
In 1981, this soldier and his team lay claim to the highest peaks at altitudes beyond 24,000 feet and proudly planted the Indian tricolor there. They did this without any maps or high-tech equipment—their boots were not waterproof, and their jackets were not made of down feather. They had to navigate tricky crevasses and stay ahead of avalanches while braving temperatures that dipped to a numbing minus 50 degrees Celsius. The “reconnaissance” mission was not an official army operation. That meant that if Bull Kumar and his band were to fall into enemy hands, no one would claim them.
Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film is being driven by Ramon Chibb, an ex-army officer who understands the ethos of the Indian army. He is from the same regiment as Bull Kumar and has spent several hours with the colonel, getting to know what drove him to accomplish the impossible.
Ramon has previously directed big-ticket armed forces shows for National Geographic Channel and is the creative consultant for all things related to the army for Aamir Khan’s latest production, “Laal Singh Chaddha.” He has also written the story and screenplay for “Fighter,” the recently announced Siddharth Anand action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Pande and he are also producers on it along with Siddharth Anand.
Chibb said, “We are elated as a team to be the ones to bring this extremely amazing story of heroism and true leadership to the screen soon. We are grateful to late Col. Narinder “Bull” Kumar’s family to trust us and give us the responsibility to retell his deeply inspiring story for celluloid and give us the opportunity to do our part in forever commemorating his life onto film. We currently have got several studios interested and look forward to kick-start this project and let the world know the heroic story of an unfathomably brave, adventurous and true patriot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.