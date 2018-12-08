MUMBAI— Biopics are the flavor of the season and here’s an addition to the list: Sunil Bohra of Bohra Bros. has brought the rights of the true-life story of Trishneet Arora, who mastered the art of ethical hacking at the age of 19, set up his own company and started assisting corporates in the IT sector, the Punjab and Gujarat police force and the CBI to crack down on cyber-crime.
The film is slated to go on the floors by mid-2019, while a team of writers is currently working on developing the screenplay. “It’s for the producer to decide if he wants to fictionalize some incidents in my life. I don’t mind them giving my story a cinematic touch, as I have full confidence that they will present it in a way that inspires the youth,” said Arora.
One of the youngest authors in the world to write a book on ethical hacking, Arora has been in talks with Bohra and his writers since the last one year. “I was a little skeptical initially, but then I considered the larger picture,” he added.
Among the youngest Indians to feature on the Forbes 30 Under-30 list, Arora noted, “Fame is a big responsibility and prompts me to work harder.”
And does he have a particular actor in mind to play his role on screen? “That’s the producer’s call,” he said, adding, “I don’t have a wish-list nor do I have a specific name in mind.” Meanwhile, Bohra, who has earlier produced “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Shahid,” said he plans to approach an A-list actor for the role.
Now let us hope he makes a mainstream commercial film of the kinds that made waves in 2018 rather than the two pseudo movies mentioned above.
