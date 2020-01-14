MUMBAI — Actor and fitness enthusiast Bipasha Basu was recently in the Maldives and shared highlights of her vacation, soaking in all the elements of the beach as she welcomed the New Year with her husband.
She was at Kandima Maldives Resort with Karan Singh Grover, celebrating the New Year and then her birthday on Jan. 7. Kandima Maldives put together a very special birthday surprise for her with in-room decorations using components like monkey structures made through towel origami, flowers like lilies and pink roses, colorful balloons and much more. An added touch was the couple’s exclusive birthday dinner celebrations.
Basu and Grover are setting romantic goals for all.
