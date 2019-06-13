MUMBAI—Her birthday falls June 13, and Disha Patani is one actress who has managed to carve a niche for herself. Her recent “Bharat” makes her the actress who has hit a hat-trick of 100 crore films in her first three Hindi releases. “Bharat” is Patani’s third hit after her debut film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (2016) and her second release “Baaghi 2” (2018). She thus not only seems to be a good luck charm for movies but also is a fashionista.
She gives us serious fashion goals and that also not just in one way. From wearing off-shoulders to suspender skirts to gowns – she gives you a glimpse into every corner of fashion existing in today’s world. In short, she is a one-woman fashion evolution.
Here are 10 times this 26-year-old gave us such absolute fashion goals!
1. Blue jeans and white top is a best combination to go with any day! And Patani just added a whole lot of glamour in this look. She was wearing high-waist denim jeans with a white crop T-shirt. She layered her look with a matching denim jacket. In addition to this, she stacked up several necklaces of different shapes, styles, and sizes randomly around her neck. This used to be a hit in the ‘90s, and now many actresses in Tinseltown are bringing back that trend.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BxxWFAalQY0/
2. This white and grey combo of a high-waist suspender skirt gives a feel of royalty. The collar shirt is a bonus with the piece.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BTEZEdZAQTt/?taken-by=dishapatani
3. The white knee-length frock is a simple yet classy choice for an outing on a summer day. As much as Patani is looking gorgeous in the dress, the open tow spiral flat shoes are adding the cherry on the cake!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgyulSKFjNM/?taken-by=dishapatani
4. Recently, during the promotions of “Bharat,” Patani looked summer ready in a stunning plunging dress. The spaghetti-strapped yellow dress incorporated floral motifs in her ensemble. Completing the look were her tan strapped pumps. Adding a fierce touch to the look was her hot pink eye-shadow that was the highlight.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BxxCnLul4jr/
5. The long red dress can become one of your favorite dresses to wear on special occasions or during any special dinner date. Patani is looking beautiful and mesmerizing in it, and the trail of the dress just makes it simplistically royal! https://www.instagram.com/p/BnOSfMBF0al/?taken-by=dishapatani
6. Yellow sarees have been seen sexy and sultry for ages. Patani too tried this look for her recent movie, “Bharat.” She was dressed in a yellow sari in the song “Slow Motion,” and her fans could not help go gaga over it.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bx44uURgoUA/
7. Even at Akash Ambani’s Switzerland bash, Patani managed to draw attention when she wore a white gown that was designed by Rohit Bal. The white slit gown with black details made her look like an angel.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bua6vZIl8pW/?utm_source=ig_embed
8. When the new national crush of India decides to go bold, she does so in style! This bodycon strapless dress with a trail looks stunning on Patani – or maybe she is making it look stunning.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bonfbc6lj6f/?taken-by=dishapatani
9. Patani is also a trendsetter in monokinis. In one of her beach vacations, she was seen wearing a yellow monokini. The sultry cut on her monokini showed off her toned abs and was daring and dainty at the same time.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BlXorAildyL/
10. Last but not the least, this one is suitable for any occasion, any event or even to go for shopping or roaming around. The noodle strap long floral top with matching designer bottoms is a perfect choice for any fashion freak out there.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo54jjFFlpN/?taken-by=dishapatani
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.