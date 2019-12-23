MUMBAI — Biswajeet is a legend. His charisma remains matchless, and he needs no introduction. The man is an institution in himself, inspiring people around him with his charm, talent and phenomenal acting skills, Biswajeet Chatterjee was one of the reigning stars of Hindi cinema with some films done in his mother-tongue Bengali as well.
On the occasion of his 83rd birthday, he spoke about his journey and also performed to many of his songs himself, aided by singers Javed Ali, Sarvesh Misra, Rajesh Iyer, Shefali and others. Movie Magic paid a tribute to the actor by presenting his concert titled “Pukarta Chala Hoon Main—Bemisaal Biswajeet Live” Dec. 19 at Mumbai’s St. Andrew’s Auditorium.
While the energetic actor accompanied singer Javed Ali on his chartbuster “Pukarta Chala Hoon Main” (“Mere Sanam”), he sang his hits “Yeh Nayan Dare Dare” (“Kohraa”) and “Beqaraar Karke Hamen.” (“Bees Saal Baad” ) alone. The others sang a range of his popular hits like “Nazar Na Lag Jaye” (“Night in London”), “Tumhari Nazar Kyoon Khafaa Ho Gayi” (“Do Kaliyan”), “Lakhon Hai Yahaan Dilwale” (“Kismet”), “Panchhi Re O Panchhi” (“Hare Kaanch Ki Chudiyaan”), “Yeh Parbaton Ke Daeere” (“Vaasna”) and “Kahin Karti Hogi” (“Phir Kab Milogi”).
“If I had to sing only the hits from my films, we would need two or three back to-back concerts!” chuckled the star backstage as he also was generous enough to sing tributes to his idols Dilip Kumar (“Suhana Safar” from “Madhumati”) and Dev Anand (“Na Tum Hamein Jaano” from “Tere Ghar Ke Saamne”).
Interestingly, the actor admits he’s never had any formal training in music. But, after he made it big, he was often invited to go on concerts with established singers “I’ve toured all over the world,” Biswajeet informed with understandable pride. “I’ve performed with Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Ghulam Ali and many others. In the ’70s, when these tours were organized abroad stars like Shammi Kapoor would also join in, but they would get on stage to just say a few words, perhaps introduce a song. Only Biswajeet would actually sing!”
He was so good at singing that during one concert in Singapore, Shashi Kapoor, who was in the audience, turned to Biswajeet’s wife Ira and asked in surprise, “Is that really Biswajeet singing?”
Despite his proven singing chops, the actor never sang playback in Hindi films. “Once Manmohan Desai, who was being quite persistent, asked me, ‘Why don’t you do it, Dada? You sing so well.’ That got me thinking,” Biswajeet recalled. “I did not come to Mumbai to become a playback singer. I came here to be a hero. That had always been my ambition, and I didn’t want to get distracted. Besides, I realized that if singers like Mohammed Rafi or Hemant Kumar lent their voice to me, they would do an infinitely better job and there was a good chance the songs would become super-hits. Who do you think would benefit the most from that?” he asked, with a smile.
Nevertheless, Biswajeet did record a song for Chitragupta in the film “Do Shikaari” that filmmaker Kuljit Pal insisted was his birthday gift to him: “Ae Dil Meri Jaan.” He also cut a couple of Bengali albums.
Padmini Kolhapure also came on stage to accompany Misra on “Tumhari Nazar” and Poonam Dhillon was also present. Both the ladies are a part of the Movie Magic organization. Kiran Shantaram was an honored guest, invited specially as Biswajeet’s debut film “Bees Saal Baad: (1962) was shot at his father V. Shantaram’s Rajkamal Studios. Also present was erstwhile actress Shanthipriya.
The actor was also generous in presenting songs from his film that were not lip-synched by him. Rajesh Kumar presented “Naach Meri Jaan” from “Main Sundar Hoon” (a song filmed on Mehmood) while Biswajeet’s daughter Prima Chaterjee danced to “Mera Naam Rita Christina” from “April Fool” (a Biswajeet film in which this hit was filmed on Saira Banu) and some more songs like “Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera” from “Mere Sanam.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.