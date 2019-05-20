JAIPUR—The Rajasthan High Court on May 20 served fresh notices to Bollywood stars Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Dushyant Kumar, a local resident, in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case following the state government's appeal against their acquittal.
On the state government's plea, the High Court earlier issued notices to the five respondents on March 11.
On May 20, Justice Manoj Garg issued them fresh notices after prosecution counsel Mahipal Singh told the court that none, except Neelam Kothari, received its earlier notices.
The court asked all the five respondents to reply to the notices within eight weeks.
In its plea filed on April 5 last year, the Rajasthan government questioned the acquittal of the five persons for lack of evidence, when actor Salman Khan, who was accompanying them, was proven guilty.
Khan was awarded a five-year imprisonment, along with a penalty of Rs 10,000, after being held guilty under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for killing two blackbucks in 1998 during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hai. His appeal is pending in the High Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.