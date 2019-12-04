AMRITSAR – Bollywood actor Aamir Khan paid his obeisance at the Golden Temple here Nov. 30.
Aamir is currently in Amritsar for the shooting of his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha."
Wearing a white scarf and donning the look of a Sikh, Khan also listened to 'shabad kirtan'.
The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib is popularly known as the Golden Temple.
Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, "Laal Singh Chaddha" is scheduled to be released in India on Dec. 25, 2020.
Broadly inspired by the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster "Forest Gusmp", the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Pankaj Tripathi.
