A little global fame never hurt anybody, eh? Clearly, which Indian actor wouldn’t be inspired by global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas? After actors Hrithik Roshan and Vidyut Jammwal, the latest Bollywood star to eye opportunities in Hollywood is Alia Bhatt.
Deadline reports that the “Gully Boy” actress has signed with the global talent agency WME in all areas.
WME also represents stars such as Emma Stone, Oprah, Gal Gadot, Tina Fey, and Charlize Theron, among others.
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to respond to WME’s welcome message for her, responding with a “yay” and several heart emojis, according to the Hindustan Times.
Bhatt has won several best actress awards in a career that began as a child actor in the 1999 film, “Sangharsh.”
“Gully Boy,” starring Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was also India’s submission for the 2020 Oscars.
In 2020, Bhatt and Roshan were among 819 artistes and executives who received invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Bhatt can next be seen in “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which will release in theatres later this year. The actor also has “Brahmāstra,” “Darlings” and “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” in her kitty.
