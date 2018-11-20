MUMBAI—With Govinda, what you see is what you get. There is not even a hint of sham or pretense, which is why, when I first met the actor at Mumbai Airport on the way to New Delhi for the music launch of his “Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan” two decades ago, I felt I had known him for 10 years within 10 minutes of a chat.
It’s been a while since we last met (after some more meetings) but Govinda slips into informality and a huge chunk of Marathi when speaking to me. We speak about his superstitions, “FryDay” as well as his new film “Rangeela Raja.”
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: A question I always wanted to ask: you would sign films earlier because they had titles of old Dharmendra movies. Why?
A: I firmly believe titles make films run as well. I signed “Shola Aur Shabnam” and “Aankhen,” which did very well. “Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya” flopped, but not because of the title, which was that of a hit Dharmendra film.
Q: Your wife had a picture of Dharmendra in the room when she was pregnant so that the child would be handsome.
A (Evades the question): I kept Dharmendra’s and Dilip Kumar’s photos in my house as both of them were very good to me. Do you know that when I signed up an absurd number of films after becoming a success, Dilip-saab told me to quit 25 films! I told him I had spent the signing amounts. But he told me, “Borrow money if you must, but leave them!” and I did. And Dharam-Ji did so many films with me.
Q: But you are also very religious, and superstitious.
A: I am not one of those who secretly do a lot of pujas, prayers, and yagna and wear teekas on their foreheads at home and then go and appear modern outside! (He makes a ‘Yo!’ gesture with his fingers). I do everything openly. What I feel I say, there is no duplicity.
Even with numerology, I was a product of it. Till I was Govind Ahuja, I was no one and had nothing. When my mother changed my name to Govinda in 1986 and my number became 9, I became a success. My bungalow, my car—all of them are number 9 now. I am lucky to be counted among less than100 stars in a country of 100 crore people.
Q: So how did it feel when you first became a star?
A: Actually, it was Pahlaj Nihalani-Ji who first said that after his “Ilzaam” I would be a star, though “Love ‘86” was my first release and was a hit as well. When Pahlaj-Ji showed me my check, I could not sleep for four nights! I bought a saree and a gold chain for my mother and felt very good! Like seeing a ghost, I have seen poverty. During the Emergency, I remember that every day there would be only dry (sukhi) roti and watery toor dal. For days, we would not have vegetables.
I think that people like me who come from stark poverty have a different attitude to money than those who are well-off when they come into films. I remember my mother telling me that I was hunting for work during my struggle (taqleef mein kaam dhoondh rahe ho), but a time would come when I would be having complaints about my work (kaam mein taqleef). But she advised me to keep working, for whatever is written in my stars will happen!
And that’s what happened. At 23, I played a father out to save his small kid in “Hatya.” People advised me against doing this serious film at that age and with my image. They again warned me against signing “Marte Dam Tak” opposite the scene-stealing Raaj Kumar at such a young age. But that film too was a hit, and I did one more film, “Jungbaaz” with Raaj-ji. They told me not to take up “Izzatdaar” with Dilip-saab.
My only answer was that I should take up whatever work I was being offered. In “Dariya Dil,” actually Kader Khan-saab was the hero. I was second hero to Shatrughan Sinha in “Ilzaam,” and god knows which number I was in “Sindoor!” I did a negative role in “Kill/Dil.” So, people assume and presume.
Q: What else did your mother teach you?
A: She told me, “When you are watching the world, and it is watching you, keep looking inwards, think of yourself and correct yourself, kyoon ki jo pind hai wahin brahmand hai (it is yourself who is the world)!”
When I was 13, she initiated me into the Gayatri Mantra, and said, “Never betray me!” I was frightened: what is she saying, I thought. But I promised, at that age, that I will obey her. I did that, and my life is all about blessings and joys.
This profession has given me money, I have seen the world too, and I am thankful to it, but to sleep well, I have to be a good son, husband, and father. Ups and downs are a part of life, but your life is your base, and that should not shake. Unless I want to rule the industry, which I don’t.
Q: Was there any connection between your foray into politics and your philosophy?
A: No, no! I ran away from politics because I was philosophical! Correction: I left with folded hands, again like Dharam-Ji. There was no philo there, only sophy or safai (cleaning you up)! (Laughs uproariously)
Q: Shiamak Davar once told me that many stars are dancers, but only you FEEL a song you enact.
A: I thank him for saying that. I have respected the dancing styles of Jeetendra, Shammi Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others and danced to their songs on stage. All I will say is that Kathak and Bharatanatyam, for example, have ‘bol’ as their language and that is the way to best communicate, without speaking. That has a purer and bigger impact.
Q: You said that “Rangeela Raja,” your next film, will be your “Ilzaam,” now that “FryDay” is like your “Love 86.” On a lighter note, you have a dual role, but there are three heroines! Isn’t the ratio odd?
A: I too expressed this complaint! On the other hand, Shakti Kapoor-Ji speaks in this film with a nasal twang, and whenever that has happened, my films have been hits! (Grins) You should never ignore what works!
Q: Your “FryDay,” however, was not allowed to bloom as per audience response.
A: Certain powers-that-be decide on their own which movie is good or bad, will be a hit or a flop, and on factors like someone being your friend and someone having four flops like I had. They then allot shows and screens on that basis, so people who get the feedback that a film is good cannot find the right theatre or show to go and watch it. People play God, and that is not right.
Your fate is everything. God decides, and I have seen so many people bite the dust when God wills it that way.
Q: Who among the young actors of today has the potential to be the next Govinda?
A: Come on, I never thought I would become Govinda! The thought that someone has to fit in another man’s shoes is fundamentally wrong. Success is always God-based!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.