MUMBAI – The Narcotics Control Bureau Sept. 26 questioned Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor for several hours in a drugs case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Besides the three actors, the NCB also questioned Deepika's former manager Karishma Prakash. According to NCB sources, Deepika and Karishma were "evasive" on the alleged procurement of drugs as was indicated in an alleged chat of October 2017.
Deepika, who arrived at the NCB office before 10 a.m. at the agency's guesthouse in Colaba area, left around 3:30 p.m. Even Karishma, who deposed for the second time on Saturday at 10.45 a.m., left around 3:30 p.m.
The NCB has obtained the details of the chats of Deepika and Karishma from October 2017 wherein the two were discussing drugs and planned to meet at Club Koko.
Deepika and Karishma were summoned by the NCB after their names came to the fore in the drug-related case.
Meanwhile, Shraddha, who appeared at the NCB office around 11:45 a.m., left the NCB office in the Ballard Pier area at 6 p.m.
Sara, who arrived at the NCB office around 1 p.m., was questioned for over four and half hours.
Shraddha's name came to the fore after her alleged chat with Sushant's former manager Jaya Saha asking for CBD oil came to the fore and also that she visited Pawna resort along with Sushant.
Troubles for Sara mounted after Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, during one of the television interviews, claimed that the late actor caught the habit of smoking marijuana while shooting for “Kedarnath.” Sara starred with Sushant in the film.
Deepika was summoned Sept. 23 when she was in Goa for the shooting of a film. She arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and was set to appear on Friday. But on the request of Deepika's legal team, the NCB postponed it to Saturday.
The NCB had recorded the statement of actor Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma on Sept. 25.
Commenting on the questioning of the three actors by the NCB, Jaikush Hoon, a noted criminal lawyer, said the main focal point of NCB questioning the actors revolves around six aspects, i.e., "procurement, payment, involvement, partner in crime, consumption and lastly the place of consumption.”
The NCB has also questioned Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, Dharma Productions former executive producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi, Kwan Talent Management Agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, noted producer Madhu Mantena Varma and several others in the case so far.
The CBI and the ED are probing separate cases in connection with the death of Sushant, who was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra apartment.
NCB also seized the mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Karishma and fashion designer Simone Khambatta.
Meanwhile, NCB Sept. 26 arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive of Bollywood producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, in the drugs case, a top official said.
His arrest came hours after he was grilled by the NCB after his name cropped up during the interrogation of another co-accused.
"We have arrested Kshitij. He will be presented before a Special NDPS court on Sept. 27. Details will be put before the court," MA Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director General, told the media.
ANI adds: Fans of actor Deepika Padukone Sept. 26 showered her with support on Twitter as she appeared before a Special Investigation Team at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug case.
Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging site with tweets supporting the “Piku” actor, as #StandWithDeepika was trending on the platform the entire day. The 34-year-old actor was interrogated Saturday for nearly five hours by the NCB team in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug case.
Padukone and KWAN talent management agency's Karishma Prakash are being interrogated currently and they being are confronted with each other on their individual statements in the matter.
The “Bajirao Mastani” actor had reached Mumbai from Goa earlier on Sept. 24 ahead of the interrogation session.
Besides Padukone, actor Sara Ali Khan had also reached the NCB office in Mumbai in connection with the case.
