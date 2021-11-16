MUMBAI — Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now a married couple after dating each other for over a decade.
The two lovebirds tied-the-knot in Chandigarh Nov. 15 and Rajkummar said that he got married to his “everything.”
Sharing the first photos from their wedding, which currently has 2.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website, Rajkummar wrote: "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond."
Patralekhaa too shared a few pictures from the wedding.
"I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever," she wrote.
The couple have been in a relationship for 11 years. Recently, a video of Rajkummar going down on one knee and asking his ladylove to marry him went viral. Their wedding invite too took over social media.
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who are all set to get married this month, have together worked in films such as “Citylights” and the web show “Bose: Dead/Alive.”
