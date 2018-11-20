MUMBAI— The lady’s going places. Anushka Sharma is a global power brand, and Madame Tussauds celebrated by unveiling her wax figure Nov. 19. Given her popularity across countries, the wax museum at Singapore unveiled this first-ever interactive wax statue that will wow visitors.
Sharma’s life-like figure holds a phone, personally inviting visitors to snap a selfie with her, which can be digitally shared with friends and family. She will be the first wax statue in the Singapore museum with this feature.
The actress joins other stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.