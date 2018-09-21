MUMBAI— The 34th Priyadarshni Academy Anniversary Global Awards were held at Hotel Trident, Mumbai on Sept. 19. The brainchild of humanitarian Nanik Rupani, Chairman Emeritus, Priyadarshni Academy, the awards event was chaired by real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani, the current chairman.
The awards are committed to honoring real achievers who have left an indelible mark on society through their meritorious efforts and services. Staying true to its tradition, this year too, the awardees included those from eclectic walks of life who were honored for their distinguished services towards upliftment of mankind in multiple ways.
A total of eight awardees were felicitated by leading political dignitaries Nitin Gadkari (Minister of Shipping; Road Transport & Highways; Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation) and Piyush Goyal (Minister of Railways and Coal). Also present were Suresh Prabhu (Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation) Poonam Dhillon and Bharat Dabholkar.
Among the eminent personalities awarded this year included actress-producer Anushka Sharma, who was honored with the Smita Patil Memorial Award, while entrepreneur par excellence Ronnie Screwvala was awarded the Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for his outstanding contribution towards Innovative Entertainment as well as Community Development.
Expressing her gratitude, Sharma said, “I feel humbled to have been honored by Priyadarshni Academy with the Smita Patil Memorial award this year. Smita-ji is a true inspiration for every actor of my generation. Her pioneering effort in the upliftment of parallel cinema movement in India stands out as a beacon of hope for actors like myself and I, in my small way, will always strive to take her dream forward by being part of films that are content-rich. This year also marks my completing a decade in the industry.”
Ironically, her introduction mentioned how she was a part of three of the all-time highest grosser, and even a trailer of “Sui Dhaaga” (which was dominated by Varun Dhawan) was unnecessarily shown!
Ronnie Screwvala said, “I am grateful to Priyadarshini Academy for having chosen me as the recipient of Priyadarshini Global Academy Award. The award is a reassurance of the fact that our Swades Foundation’s efforts in empowering rural India to become self-sufficient in water, health, education and livelihood are steadily progressing in the right direction,”.
Rupani stated, “Priyadarshni Academy has steadily grown during the last 34 years and has been doing yeoman service to society. Every year, 3 to 4 million rupees are awarded as scholarships to deserving and needy students to fulfill their ambitions to pursue higher studies in India. The global awards program of the academy is a prestigious event, which brings goodwill with other nations and strengthens bilateral relations.”
