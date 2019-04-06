MUMBAI—Kriti Sanon has been making all the right noise with her blockbuster “Luka Chuppi” and believes in equality at the workplace. She is upset about not being mentioned in the laudatory headline despite having equal contribution in the film.
Talking about the ideal, Sanon stressed, “This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while, and it’s so unfair. It’s logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn’t have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention.”
The actress is currently riding high on the success of the film that earned her rave reviews and appreciation for a striking performance. It marks Sanon'’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering.
The actress will next be seen in “Kalank,” in which she has a special number, apart from her interesting line up of “Arjun Patiala,” “Housefull 4” and “Panipat.”
