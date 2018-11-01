MUMBAI—Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene says she wants to take the expression and passion of dance to everyone.
The actress is doing it with her online dance platform – Dance With Madhuri (DWM). She has partnered with telecom major Bharti Airtel to launch dance channel – “Let's Dance" on Airtel Digital TV.
"Our vision for Dance with Madhuri is to take the expression and passion of dance to everyone," Madhuri Dixit said in a statement.
"With Airtel Digital TV's reach, we do believe that millions of people can now learn how to dance right in their living rooms. So excited to launch this service," she added.
The channel has a large bouquet of over ad-free content of over 150 hours with over 2200 lessons taught over 170 plus classes. The channel will also bring together several choreographers along with Dixit.
Richa Kalra of Bharti Airtel's DTH said: "As a customer-obsessed brand, we are constantly innovating for newer ideas to enrich their lives. Launch of Let's Dance in partnership with Madhuri is one such innovation which is aimed at enabling to learn dancing from the best of dancers and choreographers in the country."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.