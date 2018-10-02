MUMBAI—She has made the most unconventional choices as an actress, never mind her traditional beginnings as a heroine’s sister in the Mahesh Manjrekar’s “Waah! Life Ho To Aisi!” 13 years ago, after a stint at theater in Pune. What’s more, Radhika Apte works in films, short films and web series. Hindi, Bengali, South Indian, Marathi (her mother-tongue) and international – languages and roles, lead or supporting – cease to matter when you excite and interest Apte to sign on.
In 2018, she has been omnipresent across all mediums, especially in the three Netflix series – “Lust Stories,” “Sacred Games” and “Ghoul” that led Netflix to rebut her trolls and also use her name to market the company, Apte and their products on social media, a strategy that Apte smiles and says was “Brilliant!”
Three Hindi films, “Pad Man” featuring Akshay Kumar, “AndhaDhun” coming up this week and “Baazaar” the next week, an Indo-American thriller “The Ashram” that she has shot, and UK-based Michael Winterbottom’s “The Wedding Guest” form the rest of her work this year.
When India-West met her at the Hotel Sun’N’Sand, she noted that she is happiest when on sets with Sriram Raghavan, the director of “AndhaDhun.” “I barely got to work with him in ‘Badlapur,’ as my role was not very big,” she said. “I never have enough of good directors. I worked in the ‘Chokher Bali’ story in Anurag Basu’s interpretation of Rabindranath Tagore stories and it was an incredible experience that I want to repeat.”
She quipped, “I am supposed to have formed a team with Anurag Kashyap, but he has worked more with Richa Chadha!. I have just three short films with him and would love to do a proper film and two months of work with him!”
Another prevalent misconception about her is that this is the first film in which she seems to have a “happy” role. “That’s not true, you know!” she informed. “I play a happy girl from Pune in the film, which is all I can reveal now!”
So, she is playing what she is – a happy girl from Pune, her hometown. “I wish I was!” she made a moue. So what is she now – a stressed Mumbai girl? She laughed, “Yes, that’s what I am!”
“AndhaDhun,” she said, was a terrific script that has a twist every five minutes or so. “Also, it was superb working with Ayushmann, whose choices are phenomenal always, and with Tabu, whose work I have grown up on and who is superb fun on sets.”
Let’s talk about the omnipresence. “It’s just happened, yaar!” she made a wry moue again. “Like ‘Pad Man’ was to release in March and came forward to January because there was an opportunity in that month. And we were to come in ‘AndhaDhun’ last year! ‘Ghoul’ was a Netflix film shot two years ago.” However, she said it is all good for her, and that Netflix fed everyone through marketing and “everyone bought it!”
Despite all this, why did she recently remark that she was dissatisfied with things? “I did not say that at all!” she clarified instantly. “I just said that I want to do much more good work and that I am not satisfied as yet! I get both praise as well as criticism, and I take the latter more seriously, just because I have any way have a problem with appreciation. I am always intimidated to perform a character, and never feel I will sail through. Everybody fails. You need to be open to failure, or you may not try different things. It is okay to fail.”
Most of her choices are about “Anything interesting!” But certain choices are conscious, like to avoid typecasting, or some for commercial value. “It can be the role, the script or the director. When all three come together, that’s great! And that happened with ‘AndhaDhun!,’” she raved.
Does she think that she has benefited from her first big film, “Pad Man” in any way? “I don’t know!” was her candid reply. “I must have, right? But as I said, the film was brought forward. So I was away at that time, shooting for ‘The Wedding Guest.’ But yes, when I am flying Economy, and they ask me to come to the other class, I feel I must be getting somewhere!” she grinned.
Does she change her pitch with roles, genres or directors? “It’s all about understanding the role,” she answered thoughtfully. “Like, I feel unnatural and different when I enact a song and ask myself, ‘Is this really me?’ But yes, the pitch does have a difference.”
Arising from that, what kind of movies does she watch? “I never missed any of Aamir Khan’s films!” she said. “Then I shifted to Shah Rukh Khan movies. After I was introduced to world cinema, I watched a lot of films indeed. And today, we make such a great variety of films here.”
Any genre she would like to try out still? “A subtle comedy!” she informed instantly.
