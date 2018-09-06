MUMBAI— Richa Chadha’s role in “Love Sonia” has already got her two awards before the film has even released in India: one at the London Indian Film Festival and the other at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actress plays the role of a sex worker and the madam of a brothel in the film. Along with Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Freida Pinto, Mrunal Thakur and Rajkummar Rao, she is part of a film that brings us the reality of the sex trafficking world.
Chadha was hesitant to do the role because she was worried whether the story would do justice to the portrayal of something so sensitive. She believed the director, Tabrez Noorani, only after he showed her the decade of research he had done. When the actress started shooting, she met many sex workers, including many young girls who had been rescued from the flesh trade, and listened to incidents that she could never imagine were even possible.
After ten weeks of shooting in different locations, depicting brutality and real stories on screen, and once done with the filming, Chadha had to head for therapy sessions with a psychologist to help her detach from the role!
Said Chadha, “The shooting was grueling and emotionally exhausting. To imagine as actors and to go through this process of enacting the life of these girls scars us, I can only imagine what the girls in real life must be going through. For me, it wasn’t an easy process. To immerse into the role, live through those emotions, learn those realities and accept them to essay my role of Madhuri took its toll on me. We are lucky that as educated people to have access to information and to facilities, so I sought the help of psychologists to get myself out of the character. This character was more than just a role – it was a life I had to lead and also pull out of emotionally once I was through.”
