MUMBAI—“There needs to be some form of firm conviction within you,” says Sara Ali Khan sagely. Ever since Khan has made her debut with “Kedarnath,” the actress has already created a special place in the hearts of the audience.
Talking about what made her choose her films, she says, “To be really honest, I am not educated in films. I don’t know very much. So for me, conviction is the only thing. You have to know why you are doing what you are doing. I didn’t take ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’ for identical reasons. But I knew why I was doing each film.”
Right now, I am working with Imtiaz Ali-sir and David Dhawan-sir. Both the films are of different genres as well. So I think there needs to be some form of firm conviction within you. Your heart and soul needs to tell you that you want to do. And once you know that, you can rush in life. I look for \conviction in my role, or in my director, or in my script.”
With her amiable, vibrant and relatable personality, Khan has also become the top choice for all the leading brands. Happily, she is not overdoing things on the work front. The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over Rs. 30 crore this year alone and the brands range right from a sports brand to jewelry.
The actress will now be seen in Ali’s “Aaj Kal” with Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s “Coolie,” the remake of “Coolie No. 1,” which are slated to be released next year.
