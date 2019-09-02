MUMBAI—Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has two very different looks in her upcoming release, "Chhichhore," says vanity is a very small part of her life in reality.
"Vanity is a small part of my profession. That is not all in an actor's life, so I am quite easy with it. I love playing with colors and different hairstyles. When it comes to my characters in films, makeup is an important part to build a character," Shraddha Kapoor told IANS.
In real-life, however, she says she is not too worried about how she looks. "I am not over-conscious with the way I look in real life. There are days I may have a pimple, (there are) bad hair days and my skin looks tired because of extensive travel. I am photographed like that at the airport, and I am ok with it. Pimple comes naturally, and we all are human, not plastic," laughed the actress, who endorses several beauty and cosmetic brands.
Kapoor is currently on a roll at the box-office, with back-to-back releases in two weeks. Her latest film "Saaho," starring Telugu superstar Prabhas, opened across four languages on Friday, and Nitesh Tiwari's "Chhichhore" is slated to release in the next weekend.
"Chhichhore" features her with Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty among others.
"That is an interesting film for me because I play two characters of two generations. I play a college student and also the mother of a young girl. Playing two generations in the same film is interesting," said Shraddha Kapoor, about her role in "Chhochhore," which releases on Sept. 6.
