MUMBAI—Taapsee Pannu has lots of reasons to celebrate this year. After continuing to soar in movies with outstanding performances in “Soorma,” “Mulk” and “Manmarziyan,” the actress has decided to venture out into a new horizon in her life. The actress has bought a team in the Premier Badminton League along with her managing agency Kri.
Talking about the same, Taapsee Pannu shared, “I always wanted to get into sport, and since, obviously, I couldn’t be a player, I wanted to be associated with something that I’ve played or known well. Badminton has been a special sport for all of us because everyone has played this sport at least once in their life."
Pannu will be supporting the Pune team and would be selecting her players at the auction scheduled Oct. 8. The actress further adds, “I’m entering the league with the Pune team. It will be called Pune Seven Aces. Since the auction is on Oct. 8, in Delhi, my effort will be to have a good mix of ethnicity, so we can have a strong team from all over. The mantra will be, ‘Make sure they serve the entertainment attached to badminton.’ We want to make sure you enjoy the match. So, expect a lot of entertainment in terms of players being ready to show their fun side along with the expertise they have in the sport.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.