MUMBAI—National Award winning actress Tabu will be honored at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in April.
Announcing the lineup of films and the other activities of the festival, Christina Marouda, IFFLA Executive Director, said in a statement: "We have been discussing honoring Tabu for a long time, and this year felt like the right time. Her work and personality embody everything that IFFLA is about – being fearless, versatile, independent in spirit, unwilling to compromise, brilliant in the range of her performances, and simply beautiful."
"With half of the festival's 2019 lineup directed by female filmmakers, this couldn't be a stronger celebration of women in Indian cinema," he said.
While Tabu's recently released film "Andhadhun" will be the opening film of the festival, other female filmmakers' work will also be showcased on the occasion. With several feature, shots and documentaries – films will be shown in nine languages.
“Taking The Horse To Eat Jalebis” by Anamika Haksar, “Jonaki” by Aditya Vikram Sengupta featuring veteran Bengali actress Lolita Chatterjee, “Namdev Bhau In Search Of Silence” by Dar Gai, “The Sweet Requiem” by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam among others will be screened.
The short film "Maya" featuring Kirti Kulhari and Naveen Kasturia will also be screened at the festival.
The 17th edition of the festival will be held from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14 at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center in Los Angeles.
