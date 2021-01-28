SRINAGAR — The big banners of Bollywood are on a four-day visit to Kashmir to explore the scenic backdrops of the Valley for their future film projects.
The top names which have arrived include Ajay Devgun Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers & SAB (Marathi), Endemol, Rajkumar Hirani, Excel Entertainment etc., besides representatives from the Producers Guild from Mumbai.
The 24-member delegation of top-notch banners and other artistes visited Gulmarg on Jan. 28, a day after their arrival in Kashmir. The team will stay in Srinagar on Jan. 29 and also have interactive sessions with the media, travel and trade associations and the Valley's film and line producers. They will also explore the favourite backdrop locations at Pahalgam on Jan. 30 before returning to Mumbai.
The Director of Tourism, G.N. Itoo, said that Kashmir has been receiving good response from Bollywood filmmakers and regional entertainment houses for shooting song sequences and commercial ads.
He said Kashmir is a natural backdrop for the filmmakers and the tourism department has been making it easy for them to get permissions for shooting.
Kashmir has witnessed a steady increase in tourist footfalls due to the continuous snowfall since the onset of winter.
Celebrities who recently visited Kashmir include singers Jubin Nautiyal, Guru Randhawa and Salman Ali, former actress and model Sana Khan, music composer Salim Merchant, TV host and anchor Aditya Narayan, business tycoon Anil Ambani, most of whom visited Gulmarg.
The ski resort also received 100 percent booking as most of the hotels are booked till February-end owing to the huge tourist rush.
The Producers Guild praised the pristine beauty of Gulmarg and expressed its keen desire to shoot for their upcoming film projects at various locations in Kashmir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.