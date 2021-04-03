bollywood buzz

MUMBAI—Asha Bhosle, Subhash Ghai, Mohanlal and Shankar Mahadevan were the four-member jury that chose Rajinikanth as the Dadasaheb Phalke award winner for 2020.
Pritam is on board for the music of “Tiger 3.” This marks his return to Yash Raj Films after “Dhoom: 3” (2013) and his reunion with Salman Khan after “Tubelight” (2017). It is also his first film with Ali Abbas Zafar.
Ajay Devgn suffers from “cake trauma” and never cuts his birthday cake. A unit hand cut his cake on his 52nd birthday April 2.
Vishal-Shekhar are scoring music for Yash Raj Films’ “Pathan” as expected, as the film is directed by their loyalist Siddharth Anand. This is their first film with Shah Rukh Khan after “Happy New Year” in 2014, for which SRK reportedly wanted Pritam!
Sunny Deol’s son Rajvir will be making his debut with director Avnish Barjatya’s untitled destination wedding rom-com for Rajshri Productions. Granddad Dharmendra, who tweeted about this, had done “Jeevan Mrityu” for the banner 41 years ago. Avnish is Sooraj R. Barjatya’s son. Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh will be the leading lady.
Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Amitabh Bachchan-Boman Irani film has been titled “Oonchai.”
Anil Sharma has announced “Gadar 2” after he makes “Apne 2.” Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be back in the film, with Anil’s son, Utkarsh Sharma, in the lead as well. Utkarsh as a child played Sunny-Ameesha’s son in the original 2001 blockbuster.
Kirti Kulhari has announced her separation from husband Sahil Sehgal after a 2016 wedding.
10 celeb couples and five commoners will be the contestants in “Bigg Boss 15.”
Aamir Khan has quit Instagram and Twitter the day after after his birthday and has asked fans to follow his production house Aamir Khan Productions’ handle for updates.
In view of all developments, the second season of “Tandav,” the controversial web series that was actually much ado-about-nothing, has been axed.
On the fifth anniversary (!!) of its release, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor have expressed their keenness to do a “Ki & Ka” sequel! Will R. Balki oblige?
A.R. Rahman and lyricist Mehboob come together after “Yuva” (2004), their last film together, for Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Heropanti 2” featuring Tiger Shroff, whose father Jackie Shroff had headed the cast of “Rangeela” (1995). “Rangeela” was Rahman’s and Mehboob’s first original (as in not dubbed) Hindi film.
Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi will be teaming up for the Netflix film “Monica, O My Darling.” Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sriram Raghavan and Sanjay Routray for Match Box Pictures, the film is billed as an “office comedy.”
Kookie Gulati, director of “Big Bull,” the Ajay Devgn production featuring Abhishek Bachchan and inspired by the Harshad Mehta scam, admitted that he worked at the Bombay Stock Exchange between 1990 and 1992 as his father asked him to join there. This, he said, gave him first-hand knowledge that came in useful for the film.
Elaichi brand Vimal has roped in Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for endorsements. Rajashree Elaichi has already brought in Salman Khan.
Katrina Kaif has chopped off her tresses and wears a tousled look in “Tiger 3.” Earlier experiments included red hair in “Fitoor” and curly tresses in “Bharat.”
As per reports in Wikipedia quoting IWM Buzz, Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of $750M whereas Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have net worth amounting to $380M and $533M respectively.
Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani will pair up for the first time in Shankar’s Hindi remake of “Anniyan.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan ends her maternity break with the shoot for Discovery Plus’ “Star vs. Food.”
Kapil Sharma’s show, which is looking at a new season, is looking for new actors and writers to revamp it—our question: Why rock (revamp) a strong boat?
Kriti Sanon plays a film director in “Bachchan Pandey.”
Contrary to expectations, the Central Board of Film Certification headed by Prasoon Joshi has cleared the film “Helmet,” which revolves around condoms, without any cuts. Aparashakti Khurana makes his lead debut opposite Pranutan Bahl. Dino Morea has co-produced the Satnam Ramani-directed film with Sony Pictures.
Yammi Gautam plays a kindergarten teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage in Behzad Khambata’s “A Thursday.”
Akshay Kumar’s “Laxmii” breaks TV records with the highest-rated world television premiere in the last five years. Aired on Star Gold Mar. 21at 2000 hours IST, the film has garnered a whopping 63 million viewers.
Due to the inordinate delay, Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra have both quit “Aankhen 2” co-starring Akshaye Khanna. Both are busy with other concrete (as in on-the-floors) assignments. The filmmakers are now reportedly looking at Anil Kapoor and Rana Dabgubatti among others. Bachchan played the mastermind in the 2002 original who trains blind men to rob a bank.
