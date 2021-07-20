MUMBAI — Shah Rukh Khan, who co-produces “Darlings” with Alia Bhatt, has asked her to sign him for her next production.
Richa Chadha joins the official jury of the Short Film Section of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne alongside national award-winning filmmaker Onir. The actress says short films are a difficult format of storytelling. The theme for this year’s short film competition is Modern Slavery and Equality.
Pooja Hegde launched her foundation, All About Love, recently to contribute to society. Before that, she has already paid medical bills of child cancer patients and supported a family whose breadwinner was in a coma.
P.C. Sreesanth’s maiden film “Patta” will have Sunny Leone in a major role. The film is a political thriller.
Kabir Lal directs the Marathi thriller “Adrushya” (Invisible) and Riteish Deshmukh stars in the film with Manjari Fadnnis and Pushkar Jog.
The multi-lingual film “Vikrant Rana” starring Kichcha Sudeep has Jacqueline Fernandez in a special appearance.
Sonakshi Sinha wants to give production a shot now when she has the time.
Ayushmann Khurrana is using his social media to talk about promising talents in artistes, dancers, poets and performers who he feels has the capacity to become stars.
Taapsee Pannu will do a sci-fi film directed by Barath Neelkanthan, “Alien.” It will be a fresh take on the genre and the VFX alone will cost Rs. 10 crore.
Anupam Kher has stated categorically that he will never join politics.
Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep will star in an underworld drama, “Kabzaa,” set between 1940 and 1980. Ravi Basrur scores music. The film will be released in seven languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Oriya.
Taapsee Pannu is doing her bit for the environment by opting for fabrics made form biodegradable and recycled material for her Telugu film, “Mishan Impossible.” The idea came from stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik.
Kangana Ranaut enjoyed a proper cinematic outing in Budapest, complete with popcorn, after one and a half years. The film was “Black Widow.” The actress is shooting there.
It has been decided that “’83” will only have a big-screen release, as it is “made for community viewing.” It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and 2 more languages in Dec. 2021. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone co-star. And December (“Band Baaja Baaraat” and “Simmba”) has been a lucky month for Singh anyway.
Akshay Kumar will give back to the industry what he never could have—organized acting training—by having masterclasses on socialswag.com with Rana Dagubatti.
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will leave for Spain in September to film romantic numbers for their Luv Ranjan comedy.
“Time to take the car out again,” posted Zoya Akhtar on the 10th anniversary of “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.” Is a sequel on the cards?
Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has stated that he deliberately will not direct his franchise’s third part, “Fukrey 3,” because “it needs a younger perspective.” Simarpreet Singh will direct the movie.
Tabu remembered with nostalgia that her Kovelamudhi Raghavendra Rao-directed film “Coolie No. 1” (in Telugu) that marked her debut completed 30 years. But the 1986 Dev Anand production “Hum Naujawan” (1986) as an adolescent and the 1982 Smita Patil film “Bazaar” (in a cameo as a kid) were her actual first outings.
Sara Ali Khan visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and said that she felt blessed and at peace. She wore a traditional Assamese gamosa during her visit and netizens applauded her secularism and respect for all religions.
Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe celebrated his 41st birthday in Mumbai recently. He is a Danish badminton player.
Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao star in the remake of the Telugu film “Hit” (2020), which was Nani’s production. Sailesh Kolanu, the original director, will helm the Hindi film.
Karan Deol is currently shooting “Velley,” a crime comedy and the story of three friends, in Delhi.
The Delhi High Court has imposed a Rs. 20 lakh fine on Juhi Chawla over her stand on 5G, stating that she had “abused due process of law” and filed the case for publicity, The court expressed shock at her “conduct of not willing to deposit cost.”
Dilip Kumar was the first method actor in the world, says Javed Akhtar, as Marlon Brando, considered widely the first, was six years his junior. Konstantin Stanislavski from Russia is said to have invented method acting.
Kuku Kohli’s “Asar” was to star Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dilip Kumar, was announced in the 1990s but never took off.
Zahaan Kapoor, Karan Kapoor’s son and Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, and Aditya Rawal, Paresh Rawal’s son, star in Hansal Mehta’s action thriller produced by Anubhav Sinha and T-Series. Shooting has commenced June 28.
A military firing range in Kashmir has been named after Vidya Balan as recognition for her contribution to society and the arts.
Amul, the leading butter and other milk products brand and co-operative in India, has given a shoutout to Farhan Akhtar’s film “Toofaan” with its latest “topical” showcasing Farhan Akhtar in a boxing ring with the words “Too Fan, Main Bhi Fan.”
