MUMBAI — Aamir Khan made it a point to follow the Jain tradition of seeking forgiveness from all by posting “Michami Dukham” on the apt day of the Jain festival ending with their New Year, seeking to apologize to everyone he has hurt unintentionally.
Varun Dhawan is off to Abu Dhabi as a special guest at one of the Ultimate Fighting Championship matches of the year, which is an American initiative in Mixed Martial Arts.
Kriti Sanon is the third Indian actor after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone to be a guest at the New York Fashion Week.
Lata Mangeshkar and Shraddha Kapoor are among those who have expressed solidarity with the “Save Aarey” campaign against the proposed felling of over 2,700 trees in Mumbai’s Aarey forest to make a car-shed for the Metro — Kapoor wore a tee with a “Save Aarey” message, while Mangeshkar tweeted.
A die-hard fan of Akshay Kumar, Parbat, walked 900 kilometers in 18 days from his home in Dwarka to meet his idol, who was grateful and thankful but advised him to channelize his energy, time and resources for better things.
While Rishi Kapoor could not be back in time for his birthday Sept. 4, and was looking forward also to the RK Ganpati celebrations, elder brother Randhir Kapoor, has informed that the 70-year-old tradition was not continued this year as there was “no place to hold it.”
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has turned down a multi-crore endorsement deal for slimming pills as she “Can’t sell something I don’t believe in”— good for her!
Sameera Reddy recently revealed that it was Hrithik Roshan who had helped her overcome the habit of stammering when she entered showbiz.
President Ram Nath Kovind, on a recent trip to Mumbai, visited Lata Mangeshkar, who shared that she felt “honored and humbled” by his visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.