MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar has added pole-dancing to his fitness routine, after doing it in part for a song, “Subah Hone Na De” in “Desi Boyz” (2011). The actor likes to vary his fitness routines to include Yoga, martial arts, kickboxing, volleyball, cycling and swimming.
Varun Dhawan is said to have become super-jittery after flops in a row (“October,” “Sui Dhaaga—Made In India” promoted as a success, “Kalank” and now “Street Dancer 3D”) that he has opted out of buddy Shashank Khaitan’s “Mr. Lele” and signed a film, on advice from dad David Dhawan, with Sriram “Badlapur” Raghavan.
The Maharashtra government has announced an award named after noted Hindi and Marathi film and stage actor Dr. Shriram Lagoo for significant work in Marathi theater.
Tanishaa celebrated her 42nd birthday in Alibag with mom Tanuja and her besties, splashing away at a resort swimming pool. Sis Kajol and bro-in-law Ajay Devgn could not make it due to work commitments.
“Asur,” which went live on Voot Mar. 3, marks the digital debut of Arshad Warsi, and is a tale that mixes Indian mythology and forensic science.
Reportedly, Salman Khan has been paid the highest fee ever for any endorsement—Rs. 7 crore a day for a few days!—for an ad he is doing for a Chinese smartphone!
A case of sedition has been filed by a North Indian resident against writer Javed Akhtar, for speaking up for murder accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain, and blaming official forces for selectively targeting the latter in the Delhi riots.
Neena Gupta recently spoke against “falling for a married guy,” which she had done over two decades ago with cricketer Vivian Richards, because he said he was not getting along with his wife. The two have a daughter, Masaba, now a celebrity, while Gupta has married businessman Vivek Mehra.
A movie hall in Osaka, Japan, which was closing down, screened “3 Idiots” as its final film.
Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan met while shooting their respective films and did not even discuss the “Laxmmi Bomb”-“Radhe” clash on Eid 2020. “Two films can easily fit into 6000 screens,” Kumar says.
Raghuveer Yadav’s estranged wife, Purnima Kharga, 60, formerly an internationally known Kathak dancer, has filed for divorce, maintenance and alimony after living away from him since 1995! The actor is 70, and they have a 30 year-old son.
Aamir Khan is in talks with Amazon Priem Video for a multi-series magnum opus on the ‘Net.
Salman Khan plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop in Abhiraj Minawala’s next, which stars brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as a dreaded gangster. Minawala and Sharma both debuted with “Loveyatri” (2018) that Khan had produced.
Unknown best friends in the industry are Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who both did “Agneepath” without sharing a frame: Kaif gifted Jonas cosmetics from her own make-up brand. The two have known each other for 17 years ever since they attended Kathak classes together.
Salman Khan’s ex-flame Sangeeta Bijlani and protégé Daisy Shah are also BFFs. They even share the same gym and hang out together.
A hilarious year-end release will be Dinesh Vijan’s new film directed by Abhishek Jain, who directed “Bey Yaar,” the first Gujarati film to release in 12 countries. Paresh Rawal teams up with Dimple Kapadia, as an old-age home couple adopted by two orphans, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, who are in love!
Two songs from the 2007 “Bhool Bhulaiya” will be incorporated in the sequel. One, “Dholna,” will be re-enacted by Tabu.
Buzz is that Ajay Devgn teams up once again with his “Drishyam” co-star Shriya Saran, in S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR.”
Divyang Thakkar, who directs Yash Raj Films’ “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” was a protégé of Ratna Pathak Shah in theater and now directs her in the film as Ranveer Singh’s mother.
John Abraham will play a gangster-turned-cabbie in the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster “Vedalam.” Rohit Dhawan directs him for the third time after “Desi Boyz” and “Dishoom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.