MUMBAI — “The Kapil Sharma Show” will return in July with a new cast as well as some regulars.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of “Heropanti 2” as Tara Sutaria’s sibling. This is his second film with Tiger Shroff after “Munna Michael.”
“Maestro,” the Tamil remake of “AndhaDhun,” features Tamannaah in Tabu’s role, and the actress has decided not to watch the original again as it can influence her performance.
Kartik Aaryan is out of another film after Dharma Productions’ “Dostana 2.” He has returned the signing amount to Red Chillies Entertainment (a hefty Rs. 2 crore!). The film is being directed by Ajay Behl of “Section 375” fame.
Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathan” is being shot in three continents.
R. Balki and cinematographer P.C. Sreeram have come together for a psychological thriller featuring Dulquer Salmaan.
Alia Bhatt is doing a 5-part podcast series on the Covid-19 vaccine. She plans to dispel myths by having interactions with doctors and health activists.
There is no Prabhas in “Mission Impossible 7.” The prevalent buzz has been negated by director Christopher McQuarrie of the Tom Cruise film. He stated, “We have never met.”
Madhuri Dixit Nene commemorated the late Rajiv Kapoor’s directorial “Prem Granth,” in which she had co-starred with the late Rishi Kapoor, as a film ahead of its times on its 25th release anniversary.
A big earthenware pot of water is always kept outside Amitabh Bachchan’s house for people passing by to quench their thirst. This thoughtful gesture has been also followed by some other residents in his neighborhood.
Ranveer Singh has been reportedly approached to play Raavan in “Sita,” Alaukik Desai’s film written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad.
Ajay Devgn is reportedly flying to Georgia with a minimum crew to shoot for “Mayday,” his home production.
Shridhar Raghavan of the TV serial “CID” fame is scripting “Tiger 3” along with Aditya Chopra. Maneesh Sharma directs the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi film with music by Pritam.
In a rare achievement for an Indian Facebook fan group, the Laxmikant-Pyarelal Fan Club, is nearing the 51,000 members-mark.
Maniesh Paul donated ration kits to Bruhanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers who cleaned up nine Mumbai beaches after the recent cyclone.
Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra “collects incense sticks, plays musical instruments and cooks!” says his admirer and two-time co-star Naveen Kasturia, who recently worked with him in the MX Player series, “Runaway Lugaai.”
Says Huma Qureshi, “The opportunity to be a part of a Zack Synder film, “Army of the Dead” and its cinematic value is unparalleled.”
Though she grew up in Manali and studied in Chandigarh, Kangana Ranaut, unlike all other members of her family, had never visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, just a few hours’ drive away. She did so recently, and said she was “speechless and stunned.”
Shriya Saran is Ajay Devgn’s co-star in S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR.” She is doing some South films, and is now shifting back to India with her husband Andrei Koscheev, a Russian entrepreneur. In 2018, they had shifted to Barcelona.
Juhi Chawla has filed a case in a Delhi court against the implementation of 5G networks in the country after her past crusade against cell-phone radiation. “No person, animal, bird or insect will be safe as the radiation will be 10 to 100 times more than telecom radiation,” she said. “The 5G plans will damage the earth’s ecosystem,” she warned, adding that she is not against technology.
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who turns producer with a film on Ahilyabai Holkar, the famous queen of the Malwa kingdom, dreams of getting Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the lead role in the ambitious movie, titled “Punyshlok Ahilyaadevi” directed from his own screenplay by Dilip Bhosale.
Vivek Oberoi has started a fundraiser to provide food for underprivileged children battling cancer.
Arin, elder son of Madhuri Dixit Nene, has graduated from the American School of Bombay “with flying colors,” says the happy mom.
An overenthusiastic fan has named a mutton shop in Karimnagar, Telangana, after Sonu Sood, who is a vegetarian! “Can I help him open something vegetarian?” he tweeted.
On May 31, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of his films’ pictures as he completed 52 years in showbiz. Expressing wonder, he says, “Still wonder how it all went by!”
