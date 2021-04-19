MUMBAI — "Mr Lele," the film announced long back by Shashank Khaitan, now has a different story, so there is no Varun Dhawan in it any more. Bhumi Pednekar, who was in the same school as Khaitan, and Vicky Kaushal, who once did theater with him. are in the leads.
Dharma Productions has made a sensational public announcement that they are recasting "Dostana 2" directed by Collin D'Cunha. Buzz is that Karan Johar has had a massive fallout with Kartik Aaryan for his "extreme unprofessionalism."
Kiara Advani has been confirmed for the "Anniyan" remake opposite Ranveer Singh.
"Apne 2"'s London shooting has been deferred to July. It was to be a long schedule of 45 days, reveals Anil Sharma.
Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi will host the desi version of the international unscripted reality comedy "LOL." It will have six episodes.
Heena is a lookalike of Karisma Kapoor from across the border and reportedly re-enacts scenes and songs from her films. She is a huge fan of hers and has watched "Raja Hindustani" multiple times.
Lata Mangeshkar, on Gudi Padwa day, released "Bhavarth Mauli" composed by her brother Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar over 50 years ago. The poems are all written by 13th century saint Sant Dnyaneshwar. The album is now embellished with a commentary by the singer.
Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman are vacationing together in the Andaman Islands.
Farhan Akhtar is said to be shooting a hush-hush international project in Thailand, said to be a Marvel Studios production.
Amitabh Bachchan steps into Rishi Kapoor's shoes in the desi adaptation of "The Intern" produced by Deepika Padukone with Sunil Khetarpal. Amit Ravindernath Sharma of "Badhaai Ho" directs the remake.
Kapil Sharma has revealed the name of his baby boy only now after his Feb. 1 birth. "We have named him Trishaan," he tweeted in reply to good friend and singer Neeti Mohan's plea on Twitter to let people know.
Anubhuti Kashyap, sister to Anurag Kashyap, will direct "Doctor G" featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.
Shraddha Kapoor has given the nod to Pankaj Parashar's "Chaalbaaz." Whether this is a reboot or sequel to Parashar's 1989 cult film is not known. Meanwhile, Kapoor also celebrated the10th birthday of her pet dog Shyloh with her girl gang.
Vicky Kaushal has announced that the Sam Maneckshaw biopic has got its title—"Sam Bahadur."
Rajkumar Hirani will do his next film with Shah Rukh Khan, and then do a film with Ranbir Kapoor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.