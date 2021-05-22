MUMBAI — Aamir Khan has signed the South’s Naga Chaitanya to play his friend in “Laal Singh Chaddha,” and has also brought on board Parvez Shaikh of “War” fame for the action. He will take off soon for a week-long recce to Ladakh.
Jackie Shroff, apropos his “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” role as a cop, quipped that at one time, he was playing a cop in so many films that he would keep a uniform ready at home as only the films and the names of his characters would change!
Akshay Kumar will star in “Mission Lion” that has a scientific base. The new film after “Mission Mangal” is directed by Jagan Shakti again as his second directorial.
Shahid Kapoor will co-produce a war trilogy with Netflix based on Anish Tripathi’s book. The series will have a budget of Rs. 70 to 80 crore.
Pratik Babbar has tattooed his mother Smita Patil’s name along with her birth year, 1955, on his chest. “My mother’s name will be on my heart, forever!” he says.
Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s and Sridevi’s daughter, has returned from New York where she was studying filmmaking.
Anil Kapoor celebrated his 37th wedding anniversary with wife Sunita May 19. He said on his social media that she held the family together. The two had been dating for 11 years before their wedding and thus have spent 48 years of their lives together!
Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrated his 47th birthday with family by video-conferencing with them—wife Aaliya, son Yaani, with whom he shares his special day, and daughter Shora. He is in his village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh, while his family is at their farmhouse in Kasara near Mumbai. His unpleasantness with his wife is a thing of the past.
Sriram Raghavan’s Vijay Sethupati-Katrina Kaif film will begin shooting as soon as things normalize. The film is called “Merry Christmas.”
Madhuri Dixit Nene will enact a special “mujra” for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project “Heera Mandi” featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.
