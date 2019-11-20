MUMBAI — Deepika Padukone will play Draupadi and co-produce the film with Madhu Mantena on the “Mahabharat.” The movie will be narrated from the female protagonist’s point of view and A-list filmmakers are being approached.
“The Immortal Ashwatthama,” a superhero film featuring Vicky Kaushal and to be directed by his “Uri: The Surgical Strikes” director Aditya Dhar, will be shot in 2020 in Greenland, Japan, New Zealand and Namibia, with post-production done in the US.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes a comeback to films with the Abhimanyu Dassani-Shirley Setia film “Nikamma.” The action drama is directed and co-produced by Sabbir Khan, who introduced Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal.
Jahnvi Kapoor may be a fitness freak, but she believes that “While in Punjab, do as the Punjabis do.” While shooting for “Dostana 2” in Amritsar, she gorged on a tall glass of cream-topped lassi, makke di roti, sarson da saag, Amritsari kuclcha, maa ki dal, laachha parantha and paneer at a local eatery!
Viewers have noted a slight pro-Hindi belt bias on “Kaun Banega Crorepati” in the matter of contestants et al, but a row erupted when Amitabh Bachchan referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji as just “Shivaji.” The channel was forced to apologize when online protests broke out, and so did Bachchan.
Gauri Shinde had to “balance humor and sensitivity” when she directed Karan Johar in a commercial on same sex love.
Aamir Khan has unleashed his look in “Laal Singh Chaddha” in a turban. The “Forrest Gump” remake starring Kareena Kapoor Khan has music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Buzz is that Neelam, a top actress of the ‘80s and early ‘90s, will be making a comeback at last in a film opposite husband Samir Soni (which has tempted her). Last seen in “Hum Saath Saath Hain” (1999), she is now a well-know jewelry designer.
Sri Lankan-Indian actress Raadika Sarathkumar, 56, who has acted in films in five languages, will host “Kodeeswari,” the Tamil version of “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” which will be unique as it will have only female contestants. As Radhika, she has acted on several Hindi films, including successful movies like “Naseeb Apna Apna” (her Hindi debut), “Kudrat Kaa Kaanoon” and “Aaj Ka Arjun.”
Ajay Devgn, along with Priti Sinha (“Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana”) will produce the screen adaptation of the life of the Ramsay brothers’ clan, who pioneered horror in Hindi cinema as a genre. The film will be written by Ritesh Shah.
To mark twice-National award-winning actor Sanjeev Kumar’s 34th death anniversary early this month, nephew Uday Jariwala and Reeta Gupta will co-author a biography on the actor whose finest performances span a range of roles including “Khilona,” “Dastak,” “Koshish,” “Anhonee,” “Manchali,” “Aandhi,” “Sholay,” “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and more.
Buzz is that Vidya Balan and Katrina Kaif are in talks with Aanand L. Rai to front an action comedy directed by debutant Anirudh Ganapathy.
Jackie Shroff has signed up with Goldie Behl’s sister Tania, a baker with a degree from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, to learn baking eggless cakes and goodies. The actor is known also for his excellent gardening skills.
His son, Tiger Shroff, will shift into an eight-bedroom apartment in the Western suburbs in April next year.
Ajay Devgn is planning a franchise on unknown Indian warriors after producing and acting in “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.”
Vaani Kapoor, in a recent digital chat show, stated that Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput had “really good” bodies. Any special reason why she has deliberately ignored “War” co-star Hrithik Roshan, we wonder.
Parineeti Chopra has backed out of “Bhuj: The Pride Of India,” in which she was to play a spy, as her dates had begun to clash with her biopic on Saina Nehwal. But an injury while playing badminton has delayed that shoot as well!
Shah Rukh Khan is finally back in the studio for a cameo in “Brahmastra” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
John Abraham has signed Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for a film co-produced by him with T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. Kashvie Nair, daughter of K. Sashilaal Nair, directs the love story set against a family backdrop.
Suniel Shetty has quietly started shooting for his Hollywood film “Call Centre” directed by Jeffery Chin, an American-Chinese filmmaker. With a mixed cast, the movie narrates the true story of a Sikh officer (played by Shetty) who took down a multi-million dollar call centre scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.