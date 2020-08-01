Bobby Deol stars in his first web series, “Aashram” on MX Player. It will stream from Aug. 28 and is directed by Prakash Jha. He will also star in the next season of “Bard of Blood” on Netflix. This is a Shah Rukh Khan home production.
In the Flipkart Video show series “Super Fan,” Jacqueline Fernandez has revealed that Salman Khan was her first crush and “Devdas” the first Hindi movie she watched.
On the same show, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her grandfather Raj Kapoor wanted her to be named Siddhima, to rhyme with her cousin sister Riddhima, daughter of Rishi Kapoor. Also, today, Kapoor’s favorite activity is reading a storybook to son Taimur.
Jio Studios’ and Maddock Films’ “Bala,” directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, has been chosen as the only Indian film to be screened at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival today in Toronto, a unique festival meant to overcome the sense of isolation in the most safe environment of a Drive In. This is the only Indian film representing India at this festival.
Saregama signs up as music label for Pooja Entertainment’s “Bellbottom” starring Akshay Kumar. As the thriller is set in the 1980s, the retro-flavored music will in all likelihood include a minimum one re-creation in thse days of creative stagnancy. What better than the oldest music company to get the rights to such songs?
Sanjay Dutt’s birthday on July 29 saw him away from his family. The actor agreed that social media has vastly reduced the distance between people. Dutt is in the Gulf and even celebrated wife Maanyata’s birthday from there some days ago. Said Dutt, “I really miss them all. I wish I could have spent all these months with them but their safety is of utmost importance right now. I’m sure once we all reunite, we will have a celebration like never before.”
The Guru Dutt biopic by Bhavna Talwar has been titled “Pyaasa” after the iconic 1957 drama that saw him essay a poet who struggles for love and recognition. Said Talwar: “I cannot wait to get down to this project after 7 years of toil.”
“Rosie: The Saffron Chapter” will be a horror-thriller based on true events in Gurugram. The first part revolves around a girl who was an employee at a call centre there. Presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V. Arora, the film is directed by Vishal Mishra and introduces Palak Tiwari as Rosie.
Director Ayan Mukerji is set to resume the balance 26-day shoot of “Brahmastra” with two sets, including one with a chroma screen, in October in two shifts with minimal crews adhering to safety guidelines. Producer Karan Johar is eyeing a June 2021 release, and besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, everyone is hopeful that Amitabh Bachchan will be able to work.
